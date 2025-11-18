Global internet disruption as Cloudflare outage hits major websites

A major chunk of the internet’s backend infrastructure faltered on Monday when Cloudflare—the US-based company that protects and powers millions of websites—suffered a global outage, knocking several high-traffic platforms offline and triggering widespread error messages.

Websites including X, OpenAI, and numerous other services logged sharp spikes in disruptions, according to Downdetector, as Cloudflare’s network began throwing errors around 11:20am GMT. Many site owners were also unable to access their dashboards, leaving them blind to performance metrics as problems escalated.

By noon, Cloudflare said it was seeing “services recover”, but warned error rates remained higher than normal. “We are continuing to investigate this issue,” the company said in an update.

A Cloudflare spokesperson said engineers had detected “a spike in unusual traffic” hitting one of its services, causing network instability. “Most traffic for most services continued to flow as normal, but there were elevated errors across multiple Cloudflare services,” the spokesperson said. The company has yet to determine the source of the abnormal traffic.

To stabilise the network, Cloudflare temporarily disabled its WARP encrypted service in London, cautioning users that they would be unable to connect via the tool.