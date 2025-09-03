Global outage leaves ChatGPT users without access to AI chatbot

A widespread technical failure struck OpenAI's ChatGPT on Wednesday, 3 September, triggering a major global service outage that left millions of users unable to access the popular artificial intelligence chatbot.

For almost three hours, the platform was rendered completely inoperative, failing to process prompts or deliver its signature generated responses, which caused considerable disruption for a user base that spans students, developers, and corporate professionals.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks the functioning of other websites and mobile applications, the first signs of trouble emerged during the late morning hours, but the outage reached its peak severity around 12.44 pm IST.

The data painted a clear picture of a truly international incident. In India alone, over 500 individual reports were logged at the peak of the outage. This was mirrored by a massive influx of thousands of complaints from other regions, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, and North America, confirming the outage's global scope.

Initial analysis from industry observers suggested the technical fault primarily affected users attempting to interact with the chatbot via its official website. Those trying to load the page were often met with error messages or found themselves stuck in endless loading cycles. However, the disruption was not confined to the browser experience.

A substantial number of users who rely on the dedicated iOS and Android mobile applications also reported severe problems, being unable to send messages or refresh their chat history. The concurrent nature of these reports across multiple platforms indicated a likely server-side issue at the heart of OpenAI's infrastructure.