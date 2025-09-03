Global outage leaves ChatGPT users without access to AI chatbot
Service officially restored after several hours but some users still struggling with getting a response for their prompts
A widespread technical failure struck OpenAI's ChatGPT on Wednesday, 3 September, triggering a major global service outage that left millions of users unable to access the popular artificial intelligence chatbot.
For almost three hours, the platform was rendered completely inoperative, failing to process prompts or deliver its signature generated responses, which caused considerable disruption for a user base that spans students, developers, and corporate professionals.
According to Downdetector, a website that tracks the functioning of other websites and mobile applications, the first signs of trouble emerged during the late morning hours, but the outage reached its peak severity around 12.44 pm IST.
The data painted a clear picture of a truly international incident. In India alone, over 500 individual reports were logged at the peak of the outage. This was mirrored by a massive influx of thousands of complaints from other regions, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, and North America, confirming the outage's global scope.
Initial analysis from industry observers suggested the technical fault primarily affected users attempting to interact with the chatbot via its official website. Those trying to load the page were often met with error messages or found themselves stuck in endless loading cycles. However, the disruption was not confined to the browser experience.
A substantial number of users who rely on the dedicated iOS and Android mobile applications also reported severe problems, being unable to send messages or refresh their chat history. The concurrent nature of these reports across multiple platforms indicated a likely server-side issue at the heart of OpenAI's infrastructure.
Present situation
The service was officially restored after several hours but some users are still struggling with getting a response for their prompts.
While the resolution was a relief to its user base, OpenAI has yet to provide a detailed official explanation or a post-mortem for the incident.
The company’s official status page acknowledged the outage and subsequent fix, but stopped short of specifying the root cause. This lack of immediate transparency is a point of contention for enterprise clients who depend on the tool's reliability for their daily operations.
Past outages
This event is notably not an isolated one. It follows two separate major outages which occurred in July, which similarly brought productivity to a standstill for many. This pattern of instability raises pressing questions about the scalability of AI infrastructure and the challenges of maintaining consistent uptime for a service with an exponentially growing user demand.
These recurring incidents highlight a profound and growing societal dependency on generative AI tools. They demonstrate how a sudden, albeit brief, loss of access can disrupt everything from academic research and software coding to marketing campaigns and customer service operations on a massive scale.
For now, service has been partially resumed. Most of the users who experienced difficulties can now log back in and should find the platform functioning as expected.
However, this latest outage will undoubtedly fuel further discussion about the need for greater reliability and more robust contingency planning from providers of essential digital services in the AI age. The industry will be watching closely to see if OpenAI releases a more comprehensive statement in the coming days addressing the cause of today's significant disruption.
With agency inputs
