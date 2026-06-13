When YouTube teachers did an autopsy of TV ‘news’

A video from 2016, when India’s currency was demonetised overnight, is still being shared on social media. In it, a TV anchor claims that the newly issued currency notes contain nanochips that could be tracked by satellite, allowing authorities to detect hidden cash hoards. Similar claims were repeated by other prime-time anchors. The story was false, but it became emblematic of a media culture that spread misinformation instead of speaking truth to power.

Nearly a decade later, during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, mainstream TV channels sank to a new low. Several prominent anchors claimed on air that the Indian Navy had attacked Karachi Port. The fact-checking portal AltNews confirmed this was false, unverified and propagandist, like much of the ‘reporting’ across channels.

These two incidents confirm how television journalism has become a caricature of itself during the Modi era. They help explain why the younger generation are increasingly turning elsewhere for information, commentary, education, even advocacy.

The youth’s distrust of mainstream media was in full public view in May 2026. Anger over the NEET paper leak scandal and the CBSE Class 12 online marking fiasco triggered nationwide outrage. Students demanded accountability from Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While neither the government nor mainstream media adequately addressed their concerns, a social media war broke out between a well-known female anchor from a private television channel and coaching teachers, who she branded ‘worthless nobodies’.

The matter has now reached the Delhi High Court with the TV network and anchor filing a two-crore defamation suit on these ‘tuppeny teachers’ — “do kaudi ke teacher” — including ‘Khan Sir’, Abhinay Sharma, Babita Tyagi and others.

It all began on 31 May. In a post on X, Anjana Om Kashyap accused ‘celebrity teachers’ of being a ‘coaching mafia’ that exploited students and their parents while masquerading as public advocates.