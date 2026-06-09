Patna court grants interim relief to Khan Sir, stays arrest in firing case

A local court in Patna on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the firing incident at his coaching institute earlier this month.

The Patna District Court passed the order while hearing Khan's anticipatory bail plea, directing that no coercive action, including arrest, be taken against him until the next hearing in the case.

The court, however, clarified that investigators are free to question Khan as part of the ongoing probe.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on 12 June.

Khan's counsel, Arwind Kumar Mahuar, said the court was informed that his client had no direct involvement in the incident.

"The relevant facts were placed before the court, which granted interim relief to the petitioner," Mahuar told reporters.

The court also directed Patna Police to produce the case diary and evidence related to the incident.

An FIR was registered against Khan at Kadamkuan Police Station on 4 June.

Rivalry angle under probe

The case stems from a violent confrontation outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna's Musallahpur Hat area on the night of 2 June.

According to police, a group of 15-20 people allegedly gathered outside the institute and assaulted security guard Chun Chun Kumar.