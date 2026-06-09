Patna court grants interim relief to Khan Sir, stays arrest in firing case
Court allows police to question educator but bars coercive action; seeks case diary and evidence from investigators
A local court in Patna on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the firing incident at his coaching institute earlier this month.
The Patna District Court passed the order while hearing Khan's anticipatory bail plea, directing that no coercive action, including arrest, be taken against him until the next hearing in the case.
The court, however, clarified that investigators are free to question Khan as part of the ongoing probe.
The matter has been posted for further hearing on 12 June.
Khan's counsel, Arwind Kumar Mahuar, said the court was informed that his client had no direct involvement in the incident.
"The relevant facts were placed before the court, which granted interim relief to the petitioner," Mahuar told reporters.
The court also directed Patna Police to produce the case diary and evidence related to the incident.
An FIR was registered against Khan at Kadamkuan Police Station on 4 June.
Rivalry angle under probe
The case stems from a violent confrontation outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna's Musallahpur Hat area on the night of 2 June.
According to police, a group of 15-20 people allegedly gathered outside the institute and assaulted security guard Chun Chun Kumar.
The incident escalated after two of Khan's bodyguards were seen in a viral video allegedly firing shots into the air.
The guards were subsequently detained and their weapons seized for forensic examination.
Police said the two guards claimed they had opened fire on Khan's instructions, a charge that the educator has denied.
Investigators are probing allegations that the clash was linked to rivalry between coaching institutes.
Earlier, Khan had accused rival coaching institute owner Raushan Anand and others of orchestrating the attack on his institute.
On Tuesday, the court rejected the bail plea of Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute, as well as two other accused, Abhishek Kumar and Gaurav Kumar, who were arrested shortly after the incident.
Policy on coaching rivalries
Amid growing concerns over competition and violence among coaching centres, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said the state government would formulate a policy within three months to address such disputes.
"The government will bring in measures to prevent rivalry among coaching institutes from affecting law and order," he said.
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