YouTube to remove videos promoting ineffective and harmful cancer treatments

Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday said it will remove content that promotes “cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective” or which “discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment”.

The company said that moving forward, it will streamline dozens of its existing medical misinformation guidelines to fall under three categories – Prevention, Treatment, and Denial.

“These policies will apply to specific health conditions, treatments, and substances where content contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO),” said Dr Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships.

The platform will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions, and on the safety and efficacy of approved vaccines.