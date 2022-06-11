YouTuber, arrested in Srinagar for uploading video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologises

A Kashmiri YouTuber, whose video depicting the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had gone viral on social media platforms, was arrested in Srinagar on Saturday for breaching public tranquillity and causing fear in the public, police said.

Wani has deleted the video and apologised for it as well.



Before his arrest, Wani posted another video in which he said he did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of people or any religion.



"YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested. He had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. The FIR has been registered under sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Safa Kadal police station," police said.