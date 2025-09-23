Yuvraj Singh appears before ED in online betting app case

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 23 September, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the online betting platform 1xBet, officials said. Singh, 43, reached the agency’s central Delhi office around noon and recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An influencer, Anveshi Jain, was also questioned in the same investigation. In recent weeks, the ED has summoned former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa, along with former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. Actor Sonu Sood is scheduled to appear on Wednesday.

Investigation Details

The ED is probing 1xBet’s operations in India, where the platform is alleged to have defrauded users of crores of rupees while evading significant direct and indirect taxes. Registered in Curacao, 1xBet is a global bookmaker with 18 years of experience, offering services in 70 languages.