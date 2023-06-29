YWCA-Delhi, 2 other NGOs lose FCRA licences

Several leading non-governmental organisations including Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Delhi have lost their Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA) licenses in May and June after scrutiny by the Union home ministry. CNI Shishu Sangopan Griha and Program for Social Action have lost their licences too.

All the organisations got an email stating that they did not submit the documents on time and it obliquely referred to the work that the organisations do to deny their FCRA licences. However, all the organisations stated that they furnished the required papers within the deadline.

The YWCA Delhi balance sheet for 2020-21 states that no foreign contribution was received by the association between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021. Delhi-based CNI Shishu Sangopan Griha states on its website that it has received Rs 27.8 lakh as foreign donations between March and September 2020. The balance sheet of the Programme for Social Action (PSA) states that it has received Rs 3.22 crore as grants and donations for the year 2021-2022 through foreign contributions. PSA’s FCRA registration is in Kerala.