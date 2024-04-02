Zomato-backed Magicpin's co-founder Brij Bhushan moves on

Online food delivery platform Zomato-backed retail startup Magicpin cofounder Brij Bhushan on Tuesday, 2 April, announced to leave the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Bhushan wrote: "Over the past 9 years at Magicpin, I've experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows, filled with growth, challenges, and profound learnings. Now, it's time for me to take a step back."

"As I pause to recharge, I leave knowing Magicpin is in the best hands, grateful for every moment," he added.

Bhushan founded the Gurugram-based company with Anshoo Sharma in 2015. Sharma is the current CEO of Magicpin.