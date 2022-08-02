Zomato, Blinkit to cross-leverage customer bases soon: Deepinder Goyal

According to Akshant, Zomato took about 45 months since the launch of food delivery to get to the current monthly GOV scale of Blinkit.



Deepinder said that there is a misconception that Zomato would have gotten to the same (or perhaps bigger) scale and size had we launched quick commerce organically seven months ago.



Akshant added that in Gurugram, Blinkit GOV is 70 per cent of Zomato food delivery GOV (for June).



"Quick commerce cuts across a wide range of essential spends including grocery, fruits and vegetables, beauty and personal care, OTC medicines, stationery items, among others. Therefore, we expect the overall customer base, average order value as well as monthly order frequency to be higher than food delivery," he mentioned.



With continued solid execution and synergy realisation with Zomato, post the transaction, the Blinkit journey to profitability "should only accelerate", the company noted.



Zomato reported Rs 185.7 crore in consolidated loss for the quarter ending June 30, compared to a loss of Rs 359.7 crore in the previous quarter.



The consolidated revenue saw 67 per cent increase at Rs 1,413.9 crore from Rs 844.4 crore (same quarter last year), and 16.68 per cent up from Rs 1,211.8 crore in the last reported quarter.