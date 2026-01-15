Zubeen case: Sarma avoids comment on Singapore court hearing

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday declined to comment on the ongoing hearing in a Singapore court regarding the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg, even as the artist’s wife publicly urged authorities to ensure a full accounting of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sarma, however, has earlier described the incident as a murder that merited exhaustive inquiry, a position that heightened expectations of political pressure on investigative outcomes.

In a carefully worded response to reporters, Sarma said he was aware of media coverage of the Singapore coroner’s court proceedings but would not comment, piously adding, “Politicians should not get in matters related to court. We should stay away.” He distinguished the Singapore Police investigation from India’s own legal process, saying, “It is as per their process. Our process is different.”

Zubeen Garg (52), a cultural icon in Assam and beyond, died on 19 September 2025 in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival. Singapore Police told the coroner’s court on Wednesday that Garg was “severely intoxicated” and drowned off Lazarus Island after refusing a life jacket, and that there was no indication of foul play. That finding has been a point of contention for the family.

In India, the case has been handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s CID, which has so far arrested seven people. In a charge-sheet filed last month, four of those accused have been charged with murder, and another with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two others are accused of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Those Indian charges align with the position Sarma has publicly taken in recent months — that the circumstances of Garg’s death could not be dismissed as accidental and needed thorough legal scrutiny. That stance put pressure on investigators and was interpreted by many in Assam as a signal that the state government would pursue the case robustly, despite jurisdictional complexities.