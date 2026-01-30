Zubeen Garg death probe: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta’s bail plea rejected

The hearing came amid detailed submissions on the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death, which occurred during a yacht outing in Singapore. Singapore Police had earlier informed the court that Garg was heavily intoxicated shortly before the incident in which he drowned.

Witnesses told investigators that Garg had been consuming alcohol on board the yacht, including gin, whisky and Guinness stout. One testimony stated that he drank several cups of liquor during the outing.

According to the investigating officer, Garg initially entered the water for a swim, returned to the yacht saying he felt tired, and then went back into the water a few minutes later.

The probe has also examined Garg’s medical history. The court was informed that the singer suffered from hypertension and epilepsy, with his last reported epileptic episode occurring in 2024. Forensic analysis detected medication for both conditions in his bloodstream.

However, investigators said it could not be conclusively established whether Garg had taken his epilepsy medication on the day of the incident, as eyewitness accounts were inconclusive. A forensic pathologist testified that there were no physical signs, such as a bitten tongue, to confirm whether Garg had suffered a seizure before entering the water.

The captain of the yacht, named Crazy Monkey, also deposed before the court. He said Garg had to be physically supported by two friends while boarding the vessel as he was unable to walk properly. The captain added that some passengers had begun drinking even before boarding and that he conducted two safety briefings during the voyage.

In his testimony, the captain said he warned one of Garg’s friends when the singer entered the water for the second time without a life jacket, noting that Garg appeared intoxicated and should not swim without safety gear. He also told the court that he jumped into the water and swam towards Garg after noticing him floating face-down.

Police told the court that witness statements suggested Garg had entered the water voluntarily and that there were no indications of suicidal intent.

The investigation remains ongoing as the court continues to examine the complex chain of events leading to the death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.

