Zubeen Garg’s family writes to PM Modi, seeks fast-track trial in singer’s death case

The family of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the constitution of a special court and an expedited trial in connection with the singer-composer’s death in Singapore last September.

In a memorandum signed by Garg’s wife Garima, sister Palmee Borthakur and uncle Manoj Borthakur, the family also requested that no bail be granted to any of the accused until the judicial process is completed. The letter said Garg’s death had “left behind not merely a grieving family but millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action”.

The family noted that while the Assam Police CID is investigating the case in India, authorities in Singapore are conducting a parallel enquiry. They said they remain in continuous engagement with officials in both jurisdictions.

Seeking the Centre’s intervention, the family urged the setting up of a special court in India to ensure “focused adjudication, public confidence and avoidance of procedural delay”. They also called for fast-tracking the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures so that “justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time”.

The memorandum further sought the appointment of additional public prosecutors, if required, to assist the five-member prosecution team already constituted by the Assam government. This, the family said, would ensure the case is handled with the “highest professional competence and seriousness” and help expedite proceedings.