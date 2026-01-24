Zubeen Garg’s family writes to PM Modi, seeks fast-track trial in singer’s death case
Family seeks special court, no bail for accused, and stronger diplomatic engagement with Singapore authorities
The family of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the constitution of a special court and an expedited trial in connection with the singer-composer’s death in Singapore last September.
In a memorandum signed by Garg’s wife Garima, sister Palmee Borthakur and uncle Manoj Borthakur, the family also requested that no bail be granted to any of the accused until the judicial process is completed. The letter said Garg’s death had “left behind not merely a grieving family but millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action”.
The family noted that while the Assam Police CID is investigating the case in India, authorities in Singapore are conducting a parallel enquiry. They said they remain in continuous engagement with officials in both jurisdictions.
Seeking the Centre’s intervention, the family urged the setting up of a special court in India to ensure “focused adjudication, public confidence and avoidance of procedural delay”. They also called for fast-tracking the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures so that “justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time”.
The memorandum further sought the appointment of additional public prosecutors, if required, to assist the five-member prosecution team already constituted by the Assam government. This, the family said, would ensure the case is handled with the “highest professional competence and seriousness” and help expedite proceedings.
The family also requested “active diplomatic and legal engagement” with Singapore at the highest level to monitor proceedings before the coroner’s court, ensure sharing of all relevant material and testimonies with Indian authorities, and explore all lawful avenues of mutual legal assistance. They cautioned against jurisdictional complexities becoming an obstacle to uncovering the truth.
“We are a family in grief, but also citizens of a Republic founded on justice. We place our trust in your good office to ensure that this matter is pursued with the seriousness, urgency and moral weight it deserves,” the letter said.
Zubeen Garg died on 19 September while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police CID is probing the case and filed its chargesheet on 12 December.
Of the seven people arrested so far, four have been charged with murder, one with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and two with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.
A separate inquiry by Singapore authorities is also underway. The coroner’s court there has ruled out foul play, stating that Garg was severely intoxicated and drowned near Lazarus Island after declining to wear a life jacket.
