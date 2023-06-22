Cooperate with govt over power tariff hike: Karnataka minster to industrialists

When asked about the concerns raised by industry bodies over the recent hike in power tariff, he said that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Power K.J. George.



He said that he would visit New Delhi in the first week of July to meet the Union ministers to discuss industrial development in the state.



"The road map will be ready by July 27 and after that I will meet the concerned Union ministers to discuss various industrial projects and proposed initiatives," he said.



Patil also criticised the Centre for not agreeing to supply rice to the state through the Food Corporation of India (FCI).



He said that the Centre was playing politics over rice meant for distributing to the poor. He said that the Karnataka government was not asking for free rice.