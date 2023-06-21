Telangana: Man stabs, slits throat of woman relative for rejecting proposal
Kotha Ganesh, who works as a food delivery boy, and is her relative, wanted to marry her, said the police
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed and left with their throat slit on Tuesday for declining a relationship proposal from her 27-year-old man, she calls uncle, in Telangana’s Hyderabad.
The police said she was repeatedly stabbed for refusing her proposal, according to NDTV.
The accused, Kotha Ganesh, who works as a food delivery boy and happened to be her relative, wanted to marry her, according to the police. She was working as a software engineer in a company in Hyderabad, and she’s living in a hostel in the Gachibowli area.
She is a resident of Puppalaguda in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.
She told police, “I never accepted his proposal but he wouldn't give up. I told my parents about it.”
On Tuesday, the accused went to her hostel and took her to a place near T-Grill Hotel in Puppalaguda. He proposed to her again, but she refused.
It led to an argument, after which the person took out a knife and stabbed her. She tried to stop him and suffered injuries on her hands.
The police received the information around 9 pm. The police rushed to the spot and caught Ganesh attacking the women. She received grievous blows on her neck, face, and hands. Her throat was slit.
They shifted the girl to a hospital and arrested the accused. The investigation is still on.
Input from IANS