Telangana: Man stabs, slits throat of woman relative for rejecting proposal

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed and left with their throat slit on Tuesday for declining a relationship proposal from her 27-year-old man, she calls uncle, in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

The police said she was repeatedly stabbed for refusing her proposal, according to NDTV.

The accused, Kotha Ganesh, who works as a food delivery boy and happened to be her relative, wanted to marry her, according to the police. She was working as a software engineer in a company in Hyderabad, and she’s living in a hostel in the Gachibowli area.

She is a resident of Puppalaguda in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.