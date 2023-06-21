Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata
A similar case of gruesome murder occurred in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28
A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in Kolkata's Survey Park area, police said on Wednesday, June 21.
The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, June 20, when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.
"Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.
"The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her," the officer said.
Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.
Further investigation is underway.