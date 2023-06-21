Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

"Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.



"The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her," the officer said.



Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.



Further investigation is underway.