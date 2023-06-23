New charge sheet may include names of Atiq's minor sons

Other accused in the case, Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, son Asad and assailants Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary and Arbaaz have been killed while Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen, Ashraf's wife Zainab, sister Ayesha Noori, her two daughters and assailants Guddu Muslim, Armaan and Sabir are still at large.



Charge sheet against them would be filed once they are arrested or they surrender before the court, officials added.



Police officials said that during investigation, concrete clues about Atiq's sons Ali and Umar were found about their involvement in planning of the murder of Umesh Pal.



Umar is lodged at Lucknow Jail in connection with abduction and assault on a Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Agarwal while his younger brother Ali is in Naini Central Jail for assault and demanding extortion money from property dealer Zeeshan a.k.a Janu.



Police officials said that Asad spoke to Umar before the attack on Umesh Pal and even met him in Lucknow Jail.



Assailants Ghulam and Guddu Muslim, along with Sadaqat, met Ali at Naini Central Jail.



Ali asked lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif to send photographs of Umesh Pal to Asad on his mobile phone.