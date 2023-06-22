Odisha CM sanctions Rs 2.49cr for reconstruction of school used as morgue during train crash

Jun 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.49 crore for the reconstruction of the Bahanaga High School, which was demolished after being used as a morgue to keep bodies of people killed in the Balasore triple train crash.

The funds were sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The decision to raze the building was taken after the school managing committee (SMC) stated that the building was old and not safe, and that kids were reluctant to attend classes in the school where bodies were kept, officials said.

Guardians had also demanded the demolition of the building as photos of bodies being ferried to the school for identification by their families had been imprinted in the minds of children.