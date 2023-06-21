Odisha train tragedy: Vaishnaw announces Rs 2-cr assistance for Bahanaga

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Odisha’s Bahanaga, where 292 people died in a recent rail disaster, and announced assistance of Rs 2 crore for the development of the area.

Vaishnaw, on a three-day visit to the state, went to Bahanaga in the Balasore district on Tuesday and met the Good Samaritans, who actively participated in the rescue and relief operations immediately after the accident on June 2.

The minister also felicitated some of the locals.