Shiv Sena (UBT) against 'financial irregularities' will march to BMC on July 1

Referring to his party's demand to the UNO for declaring June 20 as 'World Traitors Day', Thackeray pointed out that the government is trying to confuse the people with the police SIT to probe the BMC's financial scams in road and other projects.



Thackeray questioned why Shinde and his team kept rushing to New Delhi so many times and wondered whether they were getting notices from the central probe agencies.



Earlier this morning, Thackeray held a preparatory meeting of former municipal corporators or councillors at the party headquarters for the much-anticipated polls to the BMC and other major civic bodies.