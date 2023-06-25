Two goods trains collide in Bengal’s Bankura, no casualty
The divisional railway manager of Adra division of South Eastern Railway, Manish Kumar informed the media persons that there was no casualty in the mishap.
Two goods trains collided with each other near Onda station in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday, resulting in the derailment of 13 wagons.
“The driver of one of the two trains sustained minor injuries and is currently under treatment at a local hospital,” Manish informed
He also said that in probability the driver of the goods train which had hit the other from behind had dozed off and that is why he missed the signal. “A total of 13 wagons of the two trains derailed because of the collision,” he said.
He confirmed that the signal was “red” when the accident took place. It is learnt that the overhead wire also got damaged because of the mishap. “Train services got disrupted in the line following the accident. However, the restoration work is on and very soon normalcy will be restored,” he said.
Some trains on the South Eastern Railway have been cancelled and some diverted because of the accident.