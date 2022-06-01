A most sung hero, dies unsung - A personal tribute to KK

Almost humming his film Jhankar Beats’ (2003) immensely popular song “Tu Aashiqui hai”, and an excitement to meet in person, I entered a five star hotel’s room.

Versatile singer KK (Krishan Kant Kunneth) was nowhere to be seen in any film’s promotional videos while his songs being played at almost all musical events, marriages, parties, gift shops especially Archie’s and Hallmark, had always surprised me.

He was in New Delhi to perform at an international university. By then, his songs in Billu, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutta were a major major hit, bursting the charts including Khudaya Khair and Marjani. People would sing his songs while walking on the road, even rickshaw pullers and auto wallahs used to hang a transistor playing his songs.

“Oh, Hi”, KK, got up from his seat and greeted me like a fresh collegiate – an amazing combination of a being a chatter box to an immensely shy boy, when it came to speaking about himself as a person. KK was just five feet and a couple of inches tall – and seemed a bit conscious of his height. He would speak like a confident marketing executive, in farratedaar English, complete with a wonderful vocabulary. His Malayali background accent was nowhere to be noticed in his shudh Hindi because, “all my life I have lived in Delhi, studied here and worked on music…”.

I was surprised at his speech skills. How come?

“Well, those group discussions at college (Kirorimal, DU) did this,” he had laughed. But, marketing to music? It’s a very risky career move.

“Yes”! But I wasn’t finding peace in a corporate job. Something was so much missing in life. I had to find a job to marry my beloved. But I told her music was my life. She said she is there for me no matter what I did. So, that gave me confidence. I knew it would make it. He had already started making music at home with tech-driven machines. “My grand ma is my first guinea pig,” he laughed

And he was right. Just eight months of naukri and he went to Bombay and came out with private album out of which Pal and Yaron were and still are a huge hit with the youth. He met Lesley Lewis, Louise Banks and Ranjeet Barot in Bombay and it started his journey with singing jingles. He sang more than 3500 jingles in 11 languages, apart from lending his voice for a song for the Indian Cricket Team in 1999, called Josh of India.