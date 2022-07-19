Bhupinder’s voice will continue to soothe us

People fondly remember Bhupinder Singh for his memorable songs in films like 'Mausam', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Ahista Ahista', 'Dooriyan', 'Haqeeqat', and many more.

Some of his songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute among others still come as a breath of fresh air and soothes the ears from the daily chaos and rat race.

A career that began with his stint at the All India Radio, Delhi, soon walked the stairs of the Delhi Doordarshan Centre. It was here, people began to recognise the person behind such soothing tonal quality.

But the learning never stopped. Bhupinder Singh learnt to play the guitar and violin.

It was in 1964, music director Madan Mohan heard him over AIR, and called him to Bombay. He gave him a chance to sing the song 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga...' with Mohammad Rafi in Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat.

Although the song was a hit, the actual fame for Bhupinder was still delayed. He sang a few more songs in some low-budget films.

Having the desire to experiment and experience the genius of Pancham, Bhupinder joined Rahul Dev Burman's orchestra and played guitar for many of his popular scores including Dum Maro Dum.