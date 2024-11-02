Czar of high fashion Rohit Bal dies at 63

Designer Rohit Bal, a pioneer who helped put Indian fashion on the global map and dressed celebrities at home, Hollywood and elsewhere, died on Friday night at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack. He was 63.

The celebrated designer, 'Gudda' to friends, who stitched together flamboyance, elegance and talent in his work and in his persona too, made his last public appearance just last month, fighting ill health to make a grand return to the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale.

Bal looked frail as he presented his collection ‘Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe' at Delhi’’s Imperial Hotel, leaving many in the crowd emotional and a little teary. It looked like original star of Indian fashion was saying his final sayonara to fashion in elegance and style. Actor Ananya Pandey was the show-stopper for the event and presented a rose to the designer at the end of the show.

That was on 13 October.