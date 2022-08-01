Founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani' T Mohandas Pai passes away

T Mohandas M Pai, founder of popular Kannada daily 'Udayavani', died at a hospital near Udupi following prolonged illness, according to hospital sources.

Pai passed away on Sunday, the sources said.

He was the eldest son of Dr T M A Pai, the founder of the Manipal group of institutions. He was also the president of the Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, which runs 'Udayavani'.