International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh from Nangal Ambiyan village was shot dead by assailants during a match at Malian village in Jalandhar district on Monday.



At least 20 bullets were pumped into his head and chest. The disturbing video of the crime went viral.



Hailing from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot, Sandeep was a professional circle kabaddi player and played in the stopper position. He had ruled the sport for more than a decade and played in Canada, the US and the UK, other than Punjab.