Kamla Beniwal, the governor who stood up to chief minister Narendra Modi

The last rites of 97-year-old Congress veteran Kamla Beniwal, who served as the first woman minister of Rajasthan and rose to become deputy chief minister and later governor of Gujarat, were held in Jaipur on 16 May, and attended by a number of Congress leaders and ordinary people. But the Congress leaders pointed out that the departed leader was not given her due, deprived as she was of a state funeral.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said the state government had failed in its duty to give a befitting farewell to Kamla Beniwal, who was not only the state's first woman minister, but also governor of three states, and a freedom fighter since her childhood. However, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma did visit the later governor's residence to pay homage.

As chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi found out the hard way that governor Kamla Beniwal was a hard nut to crack. She frequenly confronted Modi on various issues, and so frustrated was he with the governor that he wrote to the then prime minister against her.

The daughter of a freedom fighter and farmer from Gorir village in Jhunjhunu district, Beniwal took part in the Quit India movement as an 11-year-old. Her father encouraged her to study, and she went to Banasthali Vidyalaya, a rural school started by Rajasthan’s first chief minister Heera Lal Shastri. After her post-graduation, she worked as a teacher and then joined politics at the age of 27, winning the Vidhan Sabha election from Amer in 1952.

She served as a minister under chief ministers Mohan Lal Sukhadia, Barkatullah Khan, Harideo Joshi and Ashok Gehlot, and it was Gehlot who elevated her to the deputy chief minister position.