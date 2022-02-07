Let’s clear the 2 biggest misconceptions about the "Goddess of all Melodious Things"

1. That she discouraged new talent: Why didn’t anyone ever ask the new talent if the Goddess discouraged them? Suman Kalyanpur, for example, whose career is said to have suffered because she sounded somewhat like Lataji, has always maintained the highest regard for Lataji. Anuradha Paudwal, another alleged victim of the mythic Mangeshkar monopoly, used to be a disciple of Lataji’s illustrious brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, got her first chartbuster Tu mera janu hai tu mera dilbar hai in Subhash Ghai’s Hero on Lataji’s recommendation. Sulakshana Pandit wanted to sing all her own songs on screen. But composers like Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji insisted on Lataji’s vocals. When Runa Laila came to India to sing for Kalyanji-Anandji, Lataji personally congratulated her. We once spoke about the mythic Mangeshkar monopoly. “Why Lata?” Lataji wondered. "Only the composers can answer that. Once a very big singer asked Madan Mohan Bhaiyya this question and he answered, ‘Jab tak Lata hai aur koi nahin.’ I never stopped any composer from using anyone’s voice. On the contrary on many occasions I’d suggest other voices for songs that came to me. I remember this one incident vividly where actor-producer, the great Om Prakash, wanted me to sing a song for one of his productions. As I was not free I suggested another singer’s name. Some days later when I met Omprakashji I asked him how the recording went. He was quiet and then he answered, ‘Gana theek gaya lekin gayika ne aapke liye bahot bura-bhala kaha (the song went well but the singer badmouthed you).’ I laughed and told Om Prakashji not to feel bad. I am used to this. Neki kari aur kuwey mein dalo (do good and let it drown).” Personally, I have heard Lataji heap praises on many singers that came after her including Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal.