Noted actor-director Prathap Pothen passes away at 69

Condoling the death of Pothen, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "He will always be remembered for his style and the way he carried his way forward in the industry. Even when in the years he remained aloof from the industry, he was always remembered for his performance and now that he has passed away, his name will always be etched in the memory of all."



Pothen's brother Hari Pothen was a popular producer who passed away in the mid-nineties.



According to industry sources, the last rites would be performed in Chennai on Saturday.