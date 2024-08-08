Remembering the diehard communist who loved poetry

In West Bengal, the era of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) to which Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee belonged ended with the defeat of the Left Front in 2011 and the spectacular triumph of Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC). His passing away, though, was another matter.

He took his last breath at home, exactly the way he wanted it, surrounded by his books, his photographs of Rabindranath Tagore, Karl Marx, Lenin, and prints of paintings. Bhattacharjee had consistently and stubbornly refused to be hospitalised even when party leaders and doctors pleaded with him. There were boundaries he drew, and fought to stop trespassers.

When he quit being a minister, storming out of the Jyoti Basu-led government in 1993, dismayed by the distance separating his puritanical pursuit of politics and Basu’s pragmatism, he secreted himself in Nandan, a multiscreen film complex built during his tenure as minister of information and culture.

During the time he was out of office, he wrote the play Duhsamay (bad times), a political hot potato; the CPI(M) could neither disown him, nor could it approve of his actions. The message was that he was inaccessible, except to a select few.