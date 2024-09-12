Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024): A communist and gentleman

Sitaram Yechury (72), who was being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors at AIIMS and undergoing treatment for a pneumonia-like chest infection, passed away on Thursday, 12 September. His body has been donated for medical research, as per an AIIMS press release.

Yechury along with Prakash Karat, a contemporary, are generally credited with strengthening the leftist movement and the CPI(M). Both of them, as students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, worked closely with former CPI(M) general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet; Yechury in particular is believed to have co-drafted the common minimum programme for the United Front government in 1996 with P. Chidambaram.

Yechury also played a significant role in forming the United Progressive Alliance government in 2004 and was one of the architects of the INDIA bloc, the opposition grouping formed last year to take on the BJP in the general election for the Lok Sabha in 2024.

As the CPI(M) polit bureau said in its statement: "In the recent period, Sitaram Yechury devoted a lot of his time and energy towards forging a broad unity of the secular opposition parties, which took the shape of the INDIA bloc. In both the period of the United Front government and later the UPA government, Sitaram was one of the key interlocutors for the CPI(M), which was supporting these coalitions.