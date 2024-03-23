The Zafar I knew: Shared childhood, shared tastes, and a 60-year friendship

Zafar Agha was my childhood friend, just a year younger than me. We grew up together, though I lived with my parents in Delhi while he grew up in Allahabad, in the Nawabi Imambada of his ancestors in the care of his dear father Nawab Mahmud Agha. I called him 'mamu abba', since he was the oldest of all my mamus (maternal uncles) in Allahabad.

Allahabad was my nanihal (mother's home) and so, every vacation or during extended holidays, we children would depart for Allahabad with my mother, sometimes my father. While there were lots of children around, somehow I gelled with Zafar alone. Perhaps because both of us were rather finicky and choosy about our company and choice of food as well.

As we grew into early teenage, we would sneak out to watch all kinds of stupid movies. Around 1967 or so, one of my mamus was getting married during Dussehra festivities in town. Using the excuse of watching Dussehra chowkies, we would go out and watch night shows. With the women of the house too busy, no one would notice our nocturnal escapades. Finally, one of my mamus caught us returning home after midnight and thus ended our life of fun during that wedding.

We laughed about it later in life, once we’d grown up.

Zafar was a much more sober and serious person than me. He would animatedly discuss movies with me, even those I had not seen. For instance, I was too young in Delhi to be allowed to watch Dev Anand’s immortal Guide. I watched it much later, and thanked Zafar for guiding me towards a good movie. It showed the level of appreciation he had cultivated at such a young age.