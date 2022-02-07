Unknown facts about Lata Mangeshkar

1. She was very shy of meeting people. But everyone wanted to just see her. There would be a congregation of darshaks at any given time. I have been a personal witness to the congregation. When I’d come down from her small clean apartment on Peddar Road, the Lata darshaks would ask, ‘Kaisi hain woh, unke baal kya sachmuch zameen ko touch karte hai?’ For a few minutes, I’d become God emissary for them. I’ve never heard of such reverence for any artiste in any part of the world.

2. I am proud to say I am perhaps the only outsider who has seen the private room that she lived in when not recording. It was the most cherished moment of my life. I was sitting with her in the community hall on the ground floor of her residence Prabhu Kunj when there was a lunch break. Didi looked up from her songbook and with a heavenly smile, she said, “Aap mera kamra dekhna chahte hain na?” I barely nodded unable to speak at the honour that was being extended to me. We went up the stairs, Didi and I, into her room. It was spotless and austere. There was a beautiful sandalwood idol of Lord Ganesha in a glass cabinet. That apart there was nothing in there to suggest that the civilization’s most accomplished artiste lived in it.