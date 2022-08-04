Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away due to heart ailment
Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on Wednesday in his hometown Lucknow due to a cardiac ailment
The actor’s son-in-law, Ashish Chaturvedi, confirmed the news as he took to Facebook to write, "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek bete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan.” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also posted the actor's photo on his Instagram story as he shared the news.
Chaturvedi was known for his role in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Ready, and was soon to be seen in a web series, Talli Jodd.
The actor’s sudden demise has not only shocked the industry, but his fans and netizens as well, who took to social media to share the actor’s pictures and pay their tribute to him.