Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away due to heart ailment

Chaturvedi was known for his role in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Ready, and was soon to be seen in a web series, Talli Jodd.

The actor’s sudden demise has not only shocked the industry, but his fans and netizens as well, who took to social media to share the actor’s pictures and pay their tribute to him.