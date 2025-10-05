Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram dies at 94
Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, the third wife of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, passed away on Friday night due to age-related ailments, her family confirmed. She was 94.
Kiran Shantaram, V. Shantaram’s son from his second marriage, said she breathed her last at Rajkamal Studio, where she had been residing. “She had been unwell for the past four to five years and was recently suffering from fever and cough,” he told PTI.
Sandhya Shantaram was a celebrated actress of the 1950s and 60s, known for her captivating performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She starred in iconic films directed by her husband, including Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), Navrang (1959), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje (1955), and Pinjra (1972). Other notable works include Sehra, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli, and Amar Bhoopali.
Kiran Shantaram fondly recalled her warmth and affection: “We would often tell her she would be with us till she turned 100. Though she did not have children of her own with my father, she treated me and my sisters like her own. She was very sweet, a wonderful cook, and would lovingly feed us.”
Her last rites were held on Saturday morning at Shivaji Park Crematorium, marking the end of an era for a beloved figure in Indian cinema.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state leaders expressed profound grief over the demise of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, calling it a significant loss to Indian cinema.
Fadnavis took to X to pay tribute, saying, “The news of the passing of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram is extremely heartbreaking. Her roles in Marathi films like Pinjra and Navrang became immensely popular, and she also made her mark in the Hindi film industry. Her performance in Do Aankhen Barah Haath was highly acclaimed, and her acting and dance were equally compelling. Her passing has caused a great loss to the film world. Her roles will remain immortal.”
Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde noted that Sandhya Shantaram was more than an actress; she embodied the rich heritage of Indian cinema.
“With her demise, the industry has lost a witness to its history. She was among the gifted performers who guided the early steps of Indian cinema and held a leading place in shaping its legacy,” he said.
State cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar added that her memorable performances in Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, and especially Pinjra would always be cherished by audiences.
“Her demise is a great loss to Indian cinema. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.
