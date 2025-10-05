Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram dies at 94

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, the third wife of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, passed away on Friday night due to age-related ailments, her family confirmed. She was 94.

Kiran Shantaram, V. Shantaram’s son from his second marriage, said she breathed her last at Rajkamal Studio, where she had been residing. “She had been unwell for the past four to five years and was recently suffering from fever and cough,” he told PTI.

Sandhya Shantaram was a celebrated actress of the 1950s and 60s, known for her captivating performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She starred in iconic films directed by her husband, including Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), Navrang (1959), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje (1955), and Pinjra (1972). Other notable works include Sehra, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli, and Amar Bhoopali.

Kiran Shantaram fondly recalled her warmth and affection: “We would often tell her she would be with us till she turned 100. Though she did not have children of her own with my father, she treated me and my sisters like her own. She was very sweet, a wonderful cook, and would lovingly feed us.”