Veteran character actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

The handsome actor, born in Amravati, Maharashtra, on January 30, 1926, celebrated his 93rd birthday three days ago and a number of his well-wishers went on Twitter to celebrate the fact.



The character actor is best remembered by Hindi film fans for his role of a doctor in 'Anand' (1971), the Hrishikesh Mukherjee film starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, and in Gulzar's 'Mere Apne' (1971), where Meena Kumari, Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha played the lead characters.



Over five decades, Deo essayed a number of roles in a wide range of Hindi films, right up to 'Jolly LLB' (the black comedy with Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani) in 2013 and Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal Once Again' in 2016.