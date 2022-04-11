Writer-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away

Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam , known for penning critically-acclaimed films "Parinda", "1942: A Love Story", and "Chameli", has died, filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed on Monday.

Mehta took to Twitter and posted a note about Subrahmanyam's demise, writing that it was a "terrible news to wake up to".

"With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family, and his huge legion of friends and fans," the note read, adding that Subrahmanyam's cremation will be held at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri.

The cause of the actor-writer's death has not been shared with the media yet.