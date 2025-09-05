AI is amazing, but the best digital classrooms need human teachers

In 2025, AI’s footprint in education has expanded dramatically.

According to the Stanford AI Index Report, as many as two-thirds of the countries now incorporate or plan K–12 computer science education with AI elements — up almost twice from 2019 — with significant strides in Africa and Latin America.

In India, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has dubbed 2025 the ‘Year of AI’, influencing over 14,000 institutions to integrate these technologies. This momentum aligns with Dr Radhakrishnan’s ethos, emphasising education’s role in fostering responsible citizens amid rapid change.

The dual promise

AI’s allure lies in its ability to scale personalisation and efficiency. Platforms like DreamBox and Carnegie Learning adjust math and language lessons to individual paces, providing extra drills for struggling learners or advanced challenges for those ahead. In India, edu apps such as Byju’s and Embibe extend this to rural areas, though concerns about affordability persist.

Beyond personalisation, AI streamlines administrative burdens. Educators often dedicate up to 40 per cent of their time to grading and reporting; AI liberates them for more meaningful interactions. Generative models assist in crafting quizzes, outlines and explanations, enriching instructional variety.

Recent advancements amplify this potential. Microsoft’s 2025 AI in Education report highlights how AI boosts inclusion by adapting to diverse needs, such as real-time language translation for multilingual classrooms.

In South Korea, AI-powered digital textbooks for maths and English, rolled out in March 2025, analyse student engagement to refine content dynamically. These innovations promise to democratise quality education, particularly in resource-strapped settings.

Irreplaceable human anchors

Yet, education transcends data processing. Teachers provide the empathy and connection that algorithms lack, reading subtle cues of frustration or joy to offer timely support. They guide ethical navigation, scrutinising AI outputs for biases and relevance, and nurture critical thinking by probing deeper questions.