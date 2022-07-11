Appalling to find police and lawyers defending men calling for rape

Ever as little girls, I and my friends nursed a deep suspicion of charlatans posing as saints in saffron. Personal experience and stories shared between girl-buddies fostered in us all the feeling that they were not saints but Satans. Over the years, every suspicion turned out to be true but now with one of them having called for digging up bodies of Muslim women from their graves and then raping them and another threatening to rape all living sisters of Muslim men, I feel these men are not just unholy of mind but might actually be sick – suffering from necrophilia or satyriasis.

As a woman, I certainly cannot look upon people like these as revered religious leaders of society. Dead or alive, young or old, rape is the worst kind of violation of a human body and I am stunned that some of the best legal minds in the country should believe that any one who calls for the rape of a woman, any woman, should be regarded as revered and a leader of society.

But I should not really be surprised. Writing in his book, Six Glorious Epochs of Indian History, Savarkar had labelled the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an absolute fool for having returned the daughter-in-law of the Muslim governor of Kalyan, captured by his troops, unscathed and unsoiled, to her family. He then issued a decree that was strictly followed by his soldiers- henceforth, during wars and raids in enemy country, women and children on no account should even be touched. It was a feat not even achieved by Lord Wellington who commanded the British forces during the Napoleonic wars, despite repeated appeals to British soldiers to refrain from pillage and plunder.

Shivaji had been reared largely by his mother and respect for women was ingrained in his DNA. It was not just the Muslim women he had been compassionate about. When his son fell in love and kidnapped a girl from her wedding mandap, against her wishes and that of her parents, Shivaji publicly reprimanded him, openly apologised for his son’s transgression and returned the bride safely to her family.