Are Donald Trump and Indian CEC Gyanesh Kumar made for each other?

A Truth Social post on 18 August, sent out in the name of US President Trump, was largely ignored in the US but received wide traction in India for obvious reasons. It read, "Earlier this month, India’s chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID? India’s last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a valid photo identity document. We need to pass the Save America Act now!" The remark came after a documented meeting between Gyanesh Kumar and US ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

While the Right wing in India hailed the post as vindication of India’s Election Commission and the electoral system, the rest were not so amused. While the US president posted that Indian electronic voting machines were the answer to alleged voter fraud in the US, Indian Opposition sarcastically pleaded that along with the EVMs, the US should take away India’s CEC too. Some hopefully reflected that if Indian EVMs are indeed used in the US, the source code would finally be revealed, something that the Election Commission has refused to do.

Trump’s post was trying to garner support for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which failed to secure the 60 votes required to clear the 100-member US Senate. The bill was originally passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in April 2025 and an expanded iteration — the SAVE America Act — was passed in the House in February 2026. Passage of the bill has now has become a central legislative flashpoint in the US, leading to intense debate over voter access, election integrity and federal oversight of voting rules.

Supporters of the bill — mostly Republicans, who are in power — argue that documentary proof of citizenship and strict photo ID are necessary to secure federal elections and to ensure non-citizens cannot register or vote. They view these measures as necessary for protecting ballot integrity and restoring public trust in election outcomes.

Critics — mostly Democrats and a large section of civil society — contend that the bill addresses a non-existent issue, noting that non-citizen voting is rare and already illegal under federal law. They argue that such a requirement would disenfranchise millions of eligible citizens—particularly low-income voters, married women whose legal names changed and rural residents—who lack immediate access to specified citizenship documents.