Fresh Oppn push to remove Gyanesh Kumar, ‘grave misconduct’ cited

Opposition parties on Friday, 24 April submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, escalating their confrontation with the Election Commission over alleged bias and constitutional violations.

According to sources, the notice was submitted to the Rajya Sabha secretary-general by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose, with the backing of 73 Opposition MPs. The motion seeks to initiate proceedings for Kumar’s removal through an address to the President.

In a statement on X, Ramesh said the demand was based on “proven misconduct” arising from Kumar’s actions since 15 March, invoking provisions under Articles 324(5) and 124(4) of the Constitution, along with the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. He added that nine specific charges had been documented “in extreme detail” and could not be “denied or suppressed”.

The notice alleges that Kumar’s “continued hold on the position is an assault on the Constitution”, and accuses him of acting under the direction of the prime minister and the Union home minister — a charge the opposition has reiterated in earlier attempts as well.

At the core of the fresh motion are allegations of “partisan asymmetry” in the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, particularly the Election Commission’s failure to act on complaints regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised “address to the nation” on 18 April, when the code was in force in poll-bound states. The notice states that, despite multiple complaints, the Commission had issued “no show-cause notice, no advisory, and no public response”.