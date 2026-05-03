Whatever be the verdict on 4 May, thank West Bengal’s women for it

As the dust settles on the second phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, one reality stands out amid the intense contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): women voters will ultimately determine the outcome. With nearly half the electorate comprising women — around 3.44 crore out of over 7 crore eligible voters before the special intensive revision (SIR) — they have consistently shown higher turnout and consolidated preferences that transcend simple arithmetic.

This election occurs against a backdrop of unprecedented scrutiny. The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) SIR of electoral rolls led to the deletion of approximately 91 lakh names, shrinking the electorate by about 12 per cent.

Analyses indicate a disproportionate impact on women, who accounted for over 61 lakh of those affected — roughly 61.8 per cent of deletions. Rural women, in particular, faced challenges owing to name changes after marriage, spelling discrepancies in documents, and legacy data issues, leading to higher exclusion rates compared to men.

Despite these hurdles and claims of bias, women’s participation remains robust. Long queues of women voters in districts like North and South 24 Parganas highlight their engagement. Historically, West Bengal’s female electorate has not voted in a fragmented manner but often consolidated behind leaders and parties delivering tangible benefits and a sense of security.

From the Left Front and Congress eras to Mamata Banerjee’s rise in 2011, women have been pivotal. Banerjee’s TMC built a formidable base through targeted schemes, turning women into a reliable vote bank that cuts across caste, class, and, to some extent, religion.

The BJP has mounted a strong challenge, promising higher financial support and highlighting governance issues like jobs and safety. Exit polls suggest a potential shift, but past predictions in Bengal have often faltered. What remains constant is that women’s choices — driven by welfare delivery, emotional connect, documentation struggles, and leadership appeal — will define whether the TMC retains power or the BJP breaks through.