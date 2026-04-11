Women still hold the key in Bengal

At her election rallies, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee repeatedly asks: “How many of you have had your names deleted from the voter list, raise your hands.” She then picks out a few who do, says they have “nothing to fear”, urges her party workers to help them file their appeals for re-inclusion, and proceeds to rail against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its “bid to deny them their right to vote and much else” via the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Banerjee is possibly fighting her toughest electoral battle yet. After three terms, she faces anti-incumbency, corruption charges against several colleagues and growing frustration with the lack of jobs and industrial development in the state.

She is now in her 70s and up against a formidable rival in the BJP, which will stop at nothing to unseat her. But in the 2016 and 2021 elections, women voted overwhelmingly for their ‘Didi’, and if the trend endures, Banerjee is likely to retain power. The question is: will the trend endure?

The SIR has significantly reduced the female voter ratio in the state — a first in over a decade. Election Commission data, disclosed in a Rajya Sabha reply, show female electors in Bengal dropped to their lowest in 10 years, with the gender ratio falling from about 966 women per 1,000 men in the 2024 Lok Sabha rolls to roughly 956 after the SIR.

How will the deletions impact the electoral outcome? Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is blunt: “The Election Commission,” she says, “has deliberately targeted women voters. Our booth-level agents were not allowed at the hearing sessions to help voters.”

The hitherto unheard of category of ‘logical discrepancy’, she adds, “was not even mentioned when the SIR started.” It was introduced later with the sole intention of deleting the names of genuine voters, she says, even while maintaining that the ploy will not work.