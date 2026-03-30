Mamata Banerjee pitches Bengal polls as battle of identity, says Delhi next

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday foregrounded Bengali identity, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Trinamool Congress’ national ambitions during her campaign in Paschim Medinipur, declaring that after winning the upcoming election her party would work towards “capturing Delhi”.

Addressing a rally in Debra, a politically significant constituency where the BJP had made major gains in 2021 before the TMC regained ground in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee framed the election not merely as a contest for power in Bengal but as a wider political battle against what she described as attempts by the BJP to control the state politically, culturally and electorally.

“After winning in West Bengal, we will unite everyone across the country to capture Delhi,” the TMC supremo said, signalling her attempt to position herself as a key anti-BJP voice nationally while fighting a high-stakes electoral battle at home.

At the centre of Banerjee’s attack was the allegation that the Centre and the election commission were acting in tandem to weaken the state government and influence the electoral process.

“The landlords of Delhi have taken away all powers from my hands,” she said, invoking a long-standing political theme of Bengal versus Delhi that the TMC has frequently used to mobilise regional sentiment.

Banerjee repeatedly accused the BJP of being “anti-Bengal” and attempted to turn discontent surrounding the SIR process into a broader political issue.

“You have made people stand in queues. You have humiliated them. The people will take revenge for this humiliation through the ballot box,” she said, in remarks aimed at converting alleged voter list irregularities into electoral mobilisation.