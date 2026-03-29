Of online battles and a ‘clerical error’

The battle for Bengal is hotting up. As the state gears for Assembly polls on 23 and 29 April, the two principal parties in the fray, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, are going all out — online.

While some are missing the humour and creativity of the sparring campaign songs from 2021 — Trinamool’s Khela Hobe' (the game is on) versus the BJP’s 'Pishi Jao' (goodbye aunty) set to the tune of ‘Bella Ciao’ — the Italian folk song that became an anti-fascist hymn during WW II — this time the sting is sharper as the TMC fights fire with fire.

In 2026, the party has taken the BJP head on with its slogan 'Jotoi koro hamla, abar jitbe Bangla (attack us all you like, Bengal will win again)'. Framing the BJP as 'Bangla-birodhi jamidar (anti-Bengal feudal lords)', the lyrics refer to the BJP’s assaults on religion, language, migrants, the SIR and the NRC, while positioning chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the one who will defend Bengal and Bengali pride. Released in January during the ED raid on the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the three-minute track had garnered 12.8 crore views by March.

The BJP’s four-and-a-half-minute song, which pumps up the narrative of fear, unemployment and black money, received over 216,000 YouTube views in two months.

Their war cry 'Paltano dorkar, chayi BJP sarkar' (we need change, we want a BJP government) — espectrally mouthed in the video by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — has unwittingly provided ammunition for the TMC. Some BJP supporters not conversant with Bangla have been dropping the word chayi, without which the slogan suggests that what needs changing is the BJP government!

Also in the BJP arsenal are 'Bhaag Trinamool bhaag (run Trinamool run)', 'Banchte chayi, BJP tai (BJP, because we want to live)' and 'Jonogon dicchhe daak, Trinamool nipat jak (the people have spoken, Trinamool must be broken).