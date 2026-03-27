Shah’s Bengal push meets ghost of '200 paar' as BJP avoids risky seat arithmetic

Union home minister Amit Shah’s arrival in West Bengal on Friday, 27 March comes at a politically delicate moment for the BJP: the party still cannot say, with confidence, how many seats it truly believes it can win in the 2026 Assembly election. The silence is striking — and telling.

In 2021, the BJP stormed into the campaign with the thunderous slogan 'abki baar 200 paar'. The reality was far more sobering. The party ultimately won 77 seats in the 294-member Assembly — a massive improvement on the three it managed in 2016 — emerging as the principal opposition but falling far short of power.

Five years later, the BJP’s effective strength in the Assembly has slipped to around 65 MLAs after defections and political churn, underlining the fragility of the gains it once celebrated as historic.

That experience appears to have left a deep imprint on the party’s current strategy. Even as Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepare to spearhead the 2026 campaign, the BJP is choosing caution over bravado.

The most immediate reason is the memory of public embarrassment. A big number can quickly turn into a political burden if the party falls short. In 2021, '200 paar' became shorthand for overreach after the BJP’s ambitious projection collided with electoral reality. Shah had also made confident assertions about Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha election cycle, but those claims did not fully translate into organisational depth on the ground — and resulted in a drop from 18 seats in 2019 to 12 in 2024.