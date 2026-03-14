Back to first principles

On 4 November 2013, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke to over 120 heads of Indian missions and outlined the five principles that defined his foreign policy. These were: First, recognition that India’s relations with the world—the major powers and Asian neighbours—were shaped by its developmental priorities.

Singh said that ‘the single most important objective of Indian foreign policy has to be to create a global environment conducive to the well-being of our great country’. Second, that greater integration with the world economy would benefit India and enable Indians to realise their creative potential.

Third, to seek stable, long term and mutually beneficial relations with all major powers. And to work with the international community to create a global economic and security environment beneficial to all nations.

Fourth, to recognise that the Indian subcontinent’s shared destiny required greater regional cooperation and connectivity.

Fifth, a foreign policy defined not merely by interests, but also by the values dear to Indians: ‘India’s experiment of pursuing economic development within the framework of a plural, secular and liberal democracy has inspired people around the world and should continue to do so.’

This was a clear exposition of what was sought to be achieved. India would use foreign policy to advance its economic development; it would be friendly with global great powers and its neighbours; and it would be helped in doing this by continuing to be a pluralist and secular democracy. I will not go into the present government’s foreign policy principles, mainly because it doesn’t have any.

This is not a smear or a casual observation and I have devoted a chapter in a book to explain why. It is in fact the case that the foreign minister not only accepts that our policy has no principles; he says that lack of principles is the basis of our policy.

In a book of his compiled essays and speeches, he has laid out what he means. What India wanted was a ‘multi-polar Asia’ meaning one in which India could claim parity with China. He offers no way of doing this, but assumes that we can merely because we desire it to be so. He writes that many balls would need to be kept in the air (Jaishankar has a fondness for stock phrases) and India would handle them with dexterity.

This was opportunism but that was all right because opportunism was India’s culture. The Mahabharata’s lessons, Jaishankar writes, are that deceit and immorality are merely to ‘not play by the rules’. Drona’s demanding of Eklavya’s thumb, Indra’s appropriation of Karna’s armour, Arjuna using Shikhandi as a human shield, these were but ‘practices and traditions’.

Inconsistency in policy was not only fine but required because ‘obsessing about consistency’ made little sense in changing circumstances. Here was a man who could put into words something that was insubstantial and make it sound reasonable.