Beyond prejudices and biases

Consider this thought experiment. Imagine that two large missiles struck the White House. The first hit the residential quarters at a time when the family were all home. President Trump, his wife Melania, his sons Donald and Eric and their wives and their children.

Imagine they were killed by the first missile, all of them. And a second missile landed just when rescuers ran to the family gathering to help and killed all of them as well. After this, imagine Trump’s cabinet dying in their homes, with their families.

Foreign minister (they call it secretary of state) Rubio, Peter Hegseth the defence minister, and others who are usually seen around Trump. And after this, think of the same people who did all this, striking an American school and killing more than 150 schoolgirls.

America has the greatest navy in history — it has 11 giant aircraft carriers, each with a dozen or more ships attached to it in support — and imagine that without a declaration of war, this same entity that killed all those people above, surreptitiously torpedoed one of the great American battleships and sank it killing most of the sailors on board.

Readers of these words will not require much imagination to consider these things, because these things all actually happened to the Iranis. And they happened at the hands of the Americans.

If these words above appear jarring it is because we are conditioned to think of Americans in a different way than we are conditioned to think of Iranis. This is particularly true of the Anglophone world of which we are part but is more generally true almost anywhere.

The consistent demonisation and maligning of Iran (as was the case with Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia and so on and so forth) has led to our not being able to empathise with them as we might do for the Americans. Now set aside our thought experiment and consider these two lists of conditions that the two sides have laid out to end the war.