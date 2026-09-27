Bribery takes money. Corruption takes institutions

Corruption and bribery are two words that are often used interchangeably. Or are they?

Bribery, in the way we use the word today, dates to the 16th century and was defined as the ‘act of magistrates taking money for corrupted services’. Note that corruption is part of that definition. But corruption is a much older word, of Latin origin, whose meaning has little to do with the exchange of money for favours. It is defined as the ‘act of becoming putrid, dissolution, decay’.

Bribery is an individual act. Corruption, in addition to bribery, is the decaying and rotting of institutions. That is the distinction, and it is a major one.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, part of The Economist magazine, produces a crony capitalism index. It measures how large a part of an economy has been surrendered to making individuals rich by manipulating policy — what is called rent-seeking.

In 2016, crony capitalism accounted for 3 per cent of India’s GDP. By 2023, the last year for which this was measured, it had doubled. This may or may not involve bribery, but it is certainly corruption, because the power and legitimacy of the state are being eroded and misused to enrich chosen individuals.

The state can decay and rot in other ways. It is important to understand that for something to rot, it has to exist fully in the first place.

Indian democracy is a project that has taken a long time to build. Books have been written about what a monumental exercise universal adult franchise was and how the first electoral rolls were drawn up. Consider the effort made to include people who could barely be reached — including those who could only be found sleeping on footpaths at night. Innovations such as election symbols were introduced to encourage those who could not read to participate.

Credibility was built over time.