The BJP’s latest history heist

On 23 February 2026, Rashtrapati Bhavan was the site of another brazen act of cultural vandalism: the bust of Edwin Lutyens, principal architect of New Delhi, was replaced by Rajaji’s — C. Rajagopalachari, the first and only governor-general of free India (1948-50).

Touted as another act of ‘decolonisation’, the BJP attempted further legitimisation by parading Rajaji’s great-grandson as a spokesperson. This is the latest in a series of opportunistic appropriations of the icons of India’s freedom struggle, from Patel to Bose, from Ambedkar to a conflicted Gandhi.

The pattern is as predictable as it is pernicious. Sardar Patel, with a little help from a gargantuan statue, is retooled as the strongman who would have pulverised Pakistan. Revolutionary Subhas Chandra Bose morphs into an electoral hologram, his socialism airbrushed away. Ambedkar becomes a saffron-hued supporter of ‘cultural revivalism’, his scorching critique of Hinduism conveniently kept aside.

Gandhi? Praised in Savarkar hagiographies, yet eternally guilty (in RSS folklore) of Partition. While of a piece with this pattern, Rajaji’s conscription bears a closer look. Yes, he marched with Gandhi, led the 1930 Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha and, as Madras Premier (1937-39) smashed caste barriers with temple-entry reforms. And yes, he bolted from Nehru’s socialism, forming his own Swatantra Party in 1959.

The deception lies in the facts that are omitted from the BJP’s narrative. Rajaji was Gandhi’s right hand in the 1942 Cripps talks, he was the author of the ‘Rajaji formula’ proposed to resolve the deadlock prior to Partition, his reticence about the Quit India movement was due to communal dread, not disloyalty. His soul was secular. In a 1950 speech, he said: “India is not a Hindu nation... We must make Muslims feel secure.”